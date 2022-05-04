TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.08

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.08 and last traded at $78.58, with a volume of 13009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

Get TFI International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 15.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TFI International by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TFI International by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.