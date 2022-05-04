TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 364,209 shares.The stock last traded at $85.00 and had previously closed at $83.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average is $99.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 60.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

