The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

