The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.50. The company had a trading volume of 18,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

