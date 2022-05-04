The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 942 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

Shares of COO stock opened at $354.09 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.94 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total value of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock worth $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

