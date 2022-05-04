The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

The GEO Group stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 129,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,985. The stock has a market cap of $905.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The GEO Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.