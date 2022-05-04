The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $49.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s previous close.

ASO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.91.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

