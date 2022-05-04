The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

HIG opened at $70.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,638,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

