The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Up 16.7% in April

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTG traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

The InterGroup ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter. The InterGroup had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, a grand ballroom, 5 levels underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

