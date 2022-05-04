The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

