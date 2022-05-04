The Real Good Food Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RGF) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 4th

Real Good Food’s (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 4th. Real Good Food had issued 5,333,333 shares in its public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $63,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.
NASDAQ:RGF opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 166,416 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.
About Real Good Food (Get Rating)
The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.
