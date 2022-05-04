The Real Good Food Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RGF) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on May 4th

Real Good Food’s (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 4th. Real Good Food had issued 5,333,333 shares in its public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $63,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

NASDAQ:RGF opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Real Good Food has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09.

In other news, Director Deanna T. Brady acquired 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,797.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Real Good Food by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 369,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 166,416 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.

