The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. The RMR Group posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The RMR Group.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The RMR Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMR traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $27.45. 26 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,333. The company has a market capitalization of $864.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The RMR Group has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $47.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.83%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

