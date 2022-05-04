The Transfer Token Achieves Market Cap of $423.46 Million (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for $4.04 or 0.00010365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $423.46 million and $436,005.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

