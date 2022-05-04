TheStreet Upgrades Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to B

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

CBT opened at $69.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cabot has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $74.87.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Cabot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cabot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

