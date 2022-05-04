Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 196,674 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,442,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,674 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.25% of FOX worth $53,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after buying an additional 131,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.55.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

FOX Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.