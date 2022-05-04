Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 20,182 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,288 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 72.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,141,676 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $628,168,000 after buying an additional 4,691,448 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.4% during the third quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,266,913 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after buying an additional 413,017 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $24,156,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $20,341,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $11,311,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $60.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($73.68) to €75.00 ($78.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

