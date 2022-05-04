Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 7,897 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,928 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day moving average of $147.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $111.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

