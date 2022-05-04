Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,528 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.19% of Renewable Energy Group worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 172,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 122,271 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGI opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $881.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on REGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

