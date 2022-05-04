Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

