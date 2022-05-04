Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,974,000. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in Union Pacific by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 14,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $232.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

