Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $46.35 Million Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,574 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.42% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $46,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.46. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

