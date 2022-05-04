Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $71.91 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 283,474 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.95% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $71,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arnhold LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 476,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 919,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 743.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 188,782 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

