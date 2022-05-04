Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $8.63 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $6,482,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock opened at $306.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.10.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.92.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

