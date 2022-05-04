Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Purchases 90,000 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3,396.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 535.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,827 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 58,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the period.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.83 and a 12 month high of $88.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

