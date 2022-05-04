Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $34,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,785,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,148,000 after acquiring an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $167.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.92 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

