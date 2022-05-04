Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Snowflake by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 288,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.23.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $178.00 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.06.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

