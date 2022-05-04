Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 43,908 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 43,908 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

