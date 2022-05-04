Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 752 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.17. 1,427,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,875. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.04 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.04.

