Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,070,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $175.86. The stock had a trading volume of 141,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,007. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $153.08 and a 52-week high of $182.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.54.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

