Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,179,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,508,000 after buying an additional 327,381 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,932,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after acquiring an additional 278,806 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE:GS traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.94.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.