Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 703,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,490,000 after purchasing an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,778.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 189,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTD traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.49. 6,273,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,302. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

