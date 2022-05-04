Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $974,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 138.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FedEx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

NYSE FDX traded up $10.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.49. 2,451,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.71 and a 200-day moving average of $233.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

