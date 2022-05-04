Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 15.15% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $60,640,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,009,000 after buying an additional 267,682 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 831,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,259,000 after buying an additional 493,957 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter.

QQQM traded up $4.40 on Wednesday, hitting $135.64. 1,487,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,187. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.67. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $127.38 and a one year high of $167.91.

