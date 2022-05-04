ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Down 8.8%

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) was down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 19,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 652,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ThredUp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on ThredUp from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $660.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.80 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 24.78% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,801.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ThredUp by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 33,014 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 87,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 201,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the third quarter worth about $64,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

