Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.02

Shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.02 and last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 31759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TF shares. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.51 to C$10.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.76, a quick ratio of 35.13 and a current ratio of 35.23. The firm has a market cap of C$741.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.55.

Timbercreek Financial ( TSE:TF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.83%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

