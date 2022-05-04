Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Timken updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

NYSE:TKR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.91. 9,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71. Timken has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Several research firms have commented on TKR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Timken by 210.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 137,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Timken by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

