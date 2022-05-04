Timken (NYSE:TKR) Trading 4.7% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $60.36 and last traded at $60.36. 770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 578,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.45. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Timken alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.56.

About Timken (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.