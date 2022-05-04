TONToken Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges (TON)

TONToken (TON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. One TONToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TONToken has a market capitalization of $567,928.01 and approximately $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TONToken has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,348.47 or 1.00033396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00030119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00099316 BTC.

TONToken Profile

TONToken (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. TONToken’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TONToken is toncommunity.org . TONToken’s official Twitter account is @TONCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TONToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TONToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TONToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TONToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

