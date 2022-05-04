Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ TOPS opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Top Ships has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 948.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 123,477 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 672,396 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of four 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers and three 157,000 dwt tankers.

