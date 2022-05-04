Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 13,793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 589,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

CURV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

