Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.70.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $6.95 on Wednesday, reaching $212.63. 1,068,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,098. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

