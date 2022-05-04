TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.90 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNW. CIBC decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.25.

TSE:RNW opened at C$17.64 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

