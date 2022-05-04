Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Treace Medical Concepts Inc. is a commercial-stage orthopaedic medical device company driving a paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of Hallux Valgus. Treace Medical Concepts Inc. is based in PONTE VEDRA, Fla. “

TMCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 4,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,809. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $37.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.68.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terry W. Lubben acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,875 shares of company stock valued at $598,618. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,618 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after acquiring an additional 597,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 832,591 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after acquiring an additional 89,032 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 912,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 343,100 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

