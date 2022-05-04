Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG) Stock Price Down 0%

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.95. 1,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trend Aggregation Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trend Aggregation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TAAG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 8.99% of Trend Aggregation Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

