Truehand Inc Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Truehand Inc trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.8% of Truehand Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.83. 1,305,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,347,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $281.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.