Truehand Inc Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Truehand Inc trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.8% of Truehand Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after purchasing an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.
Shares of NYSE KO traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.83. 1,305,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,347,854. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $281.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.
About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.