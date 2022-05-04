Truehand Inc Lowers Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Truehand Inc lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,123,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 583.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 150,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after buying an additional 128,779 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 930,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,133,000 after buying an additional 97,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 27.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,195. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.32%.

BXP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

