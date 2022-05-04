Truehand Inc Sells 1,825 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Truehand Inc lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 3.3% of Truehand Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.56. 58,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,840,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.35. The company has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

