Truehand Inc Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Truehand Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 236,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 486,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.10. 1,728,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,074,584. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

