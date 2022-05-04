U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 554,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

