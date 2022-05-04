Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $401.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.90. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.77 and a 1 year high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

